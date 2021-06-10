Arsenal legend tells Mikel Arteta the three signings he needs this summer

Arsenal legend David Seaman has advised Mikel Arteta that the Gunners need three new signings to come in this summer.

It was a pretty dire season for Arsenal in 2020/21, with Arteta failing to build on the positive start he made the previous year when the north London giants won the FA Cup final.

Arsenal finished 8th in the Premier League and didn’t win any silverware or qualify for Europe, and it’s clear major changes are needed if things are to change next season.

Seaman clearly feels Arsenal need to improve in every part of the pitch, telling the Daily Mail he thinks Arteta needs to bring in a new defender, midfielder and attacker.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper admits he doesn’t think the signing in attack needs to be a replacement for the struggling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, suggesting he thinks the Gabon international could bounce back next term. One imagines an upgrade on the likes of Willian would help Aubameyang a great deal.

“When you look at last season, finishing eighth, it’s very disappointing. It’s something that needs to be changed,” Seaman said.

“I feel a little bit sorry for Arteta because he’s not got his own team yet, or his own squad. He’s inherited players from previous managers. But he’s got to coach those around him to get the best out of them.

“We saw with winning the FA Cup and then the Community Shield, I would call those bonuses, because that season wasn’t very good either. It’s the consistency that’s the problem.

“All of a sudden we beat Liverpool and Chelsea, then we lost to lower teams. That’s his biggest problem.

“Do we need players? Yes we do. I still feel that the spine of the team isn’t strong enough. They need a good defender and midfield player. We need a more consistent attacking player.

“In [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, we do have a quality player. Last season, with all the different problems that he had, he wasn’t consistent enough. But you know the quality he’s got, so you don’t really change that.

“[Thomas] Partey in midfield has done well, I like what I see with him. I want to see a more consistent season from him and hopefully that’s going to happen next year.”