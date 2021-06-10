Menu

Arsenal will need to move quickly to trigger £10m release clause to sign defender

Arsenal FC Fulham FC
Posted by

There are always gems to be found from the relegated sides, while relegation release clauses can also allow you to find a bargain.

There’s a fine balance to strike as a player’s confidence can be ruined by relegation and questions do need to be asked if someone was a key player in a relegated side, but this would be an interesting move for Arsenal to make:

Adarabioyo was highly rated at Man City and made the move to Fulham last summer after solid loan spells with West Brom and Blackburn, while he’s still only 23 so there is still some room for growth in there.

He would likely come in as a backup with the potential to push into the team if he impresses, while he’s shown he is a solid all-round defender with a bit of pace so the basics are there for a good Premier League player.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United open contract talks with star man who has just 18 months left on current deal
Approach made: Barcelona look set to challenge Liverpool for star with €30m release clause
Manchester United consider bid for €110m-rated Chelsea target in effort that may threaten key transfer for their rivals

£10m would be a reasonable fee but the Championship season is scheduled to start on August 7 and it’s suggested that the deal expires 30 days before then, so there are only a few weeks left to make the move if they are interested.

More Stories Tosin Adarabioyo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.