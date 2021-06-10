Arsenal will need to move quickly to trigger £10m release clause to sign defender

There are always gems to be found from the relegated sides, while relegation release clauses can also allow you to find a bargain.

There’s a fine balance to strike as a player’s confidence can be ruined by relegation and questions do need to be asked if someone was a key player in a relegated side, but this would be an interesting move for Arsenal to make:

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo can leave Craven Cottage for just £10m due to a release clause that expires 30 days before the Championship season. https://t.co/c1jv3VYqwC — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) June 10, 2021

Adarabioyo was highly rated at Man City and made the move to Fulham last summer after solid loan spells with West Brom and Blackburn, while he’s still only 23 so there is still some room for growth in there.

He would likely come in as a backup with the potential to push into the team if he impresses, while he’s shown he is a solid all-round defender with a bit of pace so the basics are there for a good Premier League player.

£10m would be a reasonable fee but the Championship season is scheduled to start on August 7 and it’s suggested that the deal expires 30 days before then, so there are only a few weeks left to make the move if they are interested.