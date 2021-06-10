Barcelona clearly don’t trust Ronald Koeman as club legend says he’s turned down two recent approaches

There was clearly something wrong with Barcelona and their trust in Ronald Koeman, and that became even clearer when it took ages to confirm that he would stay for one more season even though he was already under contract.

What that suggested was that they were doing their best to try and bring someone else in, but nobody better was available so they stuck with the Dutchman for one more season.

A report from Goal has looked at some claims from Barca legend Xavi, and this actually makes some sense in hindsight.

Admittedly he doesn’t explicitly say that this happened at the end of the season, but he says he’s twice refused an offer from Barca to come back and manage the club, while he simply says that he’s not in a hurry to take the job so it must be the plan at some point.

It almost seems inevitable that Koeman will be let go next summer if he doesn’t deliver at least one of La Liga or the Champions League, so perhaps it will then be third time lucky in their attempts to bring Xavi back to the club.