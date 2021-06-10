Approach made: Liverpool contact Manchester City star’s entourage over surprise transfer

Liverpool have reportedly identified Manchester City star Bernardo Silva as a surprise transfer target this summer.

The Portugal international has shone in his time in the Premier League, but wasn’t as much of a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side in the season just gone.

This has led to transfer rumours suggesting that Silva could soon be on his way out of City, with the Times claiming he expects he’s likely to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

According to Diario Gol, Liverpool are also keen on Silva, and have even contacted his ‘environment’ over a potential transfer to Anfield.

This would be a surprise move if the Reds pull it off, as these two title rivals don’t tend to sell to each other too often, though Raheem Sterling notably left LFC for City back in the summer of 2015.

Silva could be a fine signing for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp surely in need of some changes in the attacking midfield department this summer.

Capable of playing a variety of roles, it’s easy to imagine that Silva could slot in well in Klopp’s side, perhaps as an upgrade on the out-of-form Sadio Mane, or even in Roberto Firmino’s false-nine role.

The Times stated that Atletico Madrid are keen on the 26-year-old, and could try offering Saul Niguez to MCFC as part of the deal.