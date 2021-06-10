According to our friends at Sempre Milan via Italian outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan have formalised their interest in bringing Diogo Dalot back to the San Siro with an offer made to Manchester United.

Dalot spent this season on loan with Milan, starting 20 of his 33 appearances across all competitions, he turned in some encouraging displays but wasn’t really eye-catching the whole way through.

Our friends at Sempre Milan have translated what journalist Daniele Longo has said on the Dalot situation in a video attached to Calciomercato’s article and it makes for interesting reading…

There’s no surprise that United would prefer the outright sale of Dalot or ensure that another loan for the 22-year-old includes an obligation to buy, something that Milan aren’t to keen on agreeing to.

The Red Devils recruited the promising Portuguese full-back for a fee of £19m in the summer of 2018, per BBC Sport, but Dalot hardly ever made a real splash at Old Trafford as part of the first-team.

See More: Manchester United ‘closer’ to completing massive transfer says ex-Premier League ace turned journalist

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United and Chelsea considered more attractive options to Arsenal transfer target Arsenal will look to sell attacker this summer if contract offer is rejected Liverpool ready to present offer for transfer of quality midfield all-rounder

Sempre Milan note via Longo that United’s asking price for Dalot stands at €18m, something which they ‘could accept a discount on’ if the Rossoneri accepted the demands of a mandatory permanent option.

It’s added that a fee of €16m plus a further €2m in potential bonuses may be enough to seal the signature of the lightning-fast full-back.

Dalot showed that he could be a useful player for Stefano Pioli’s side this past season and he’s just 22 years old so there’s plenty of time for the ace to improve into a bonafide starter for a top side.

The man that’s just finished up international duty with Portugal’s Under-21s in the Euros can also play on either the right or left side, versatility that certainly seems to be appealing to Milan.