Chelsea and Manchester United linked with Bayern Munich star, valuation stands at eye-watering €100M

Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in signing Kingsley Coman, but will have to meet Bayern Munich’s astronomical valuation, according to Fussball Transfers.

Coman is regarded as one of the best wide-men in the world, but considering Bayern boast two more players you’d also consider to be within that bracket, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, he’s not a sure starter at the Allianz Arena.

BILD have reported that Coman could be set to depart Bayern, with contract negotiations with agent Pini Zahavi having hit an impasse. Could the Premier League be the next step for the Frenchman?

Fussball Transfers report that both Manchester United and Chelsea would be interested in bringing Coman to England, were he to be made available, but Bayern’s valuation of the 24-year-old is considerable.

The report claims that the German champions will only allow Coman to leave the club if their €100M price-tag is met. It’s unclear whether either Man United or Chelsea would be prepared to pay that.

You do also have to wonder if Man United and Chelsea’s names are merely being used as leverage in contract negotiations between Zahavi and Bayern, as is frequently the case in matters of this kind.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see how it develops.

