Chelsea closing in on huge signing as current side in active talks with Barcelona to sign his replacement

Obviously agreeing a fee and terms with the player are the most important thing when it comes to getting a transfer sorted, but the selling club also needs to have a plan in place to replace an outgoing star.

It’s never a good move to sell somebody for a lot of money and then start looking for replacements as every club will jack their prices up, so this has to be seen as good news for Chelsea when it comes to Achraf Hakimi.

It’s said that they are in talks with the agent of Barcelona defender Emerson Royal, and he would come in as the replacement for Hakimi if he does leave.

This news comes very shortly after another report which claimed Chelsea had agreed personal terms with the player, so the final thing was finding an agreement over the transfer fee but it’s believed that it shouldn’t be a major problem.

It’s a fascinating signing as he can play anywhere on either flank but he’s at his best as a wing-back, so immediately it will put pressure on Reece James and Ben Chilwell for their spots as club politics always dictate that a big-money signing has to start.

It’s possible that James could move inside to play as the right-sided centre-back in a three but the FA Cup Finals showed that is still a work in progress, but Hakimi should be an outstanding signing for Chelsea if it does go through.