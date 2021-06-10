Chelsea ready to smash their transfer record if initial forward offer fails

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay huge money to clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Blues seem determined to secure the signature of Haaland, and could offer as much as £154.5million for the Norway international if they cannot bring him in in a swap deal involving Tammy Abraham, according to Marca, as translated by the Daily Express.

Haaland has been a world class performer for Dortmund, scoring 41 goals in 41 games last season to establish himself as one the finest finishers in the game, as well as one of the world’s most exciting young players.

Still only 20 years of age, Haaland looks like he has a big future ahead of him, and Chelsea would do very well to bring him in as an upgrade on players like Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, and Abraham.

It would take a British transfer record fee to sign Haaland, however, with the report noting that CFC could be prepared to go as high as £154.5m for the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

That would be more than double the club’s previous transfer record, with Kepa Arrizabalaga still their most expensive purchase, closely followed by last summer’s deal for Kai Havertz, as noted at the time by BBC Sport.