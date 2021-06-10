Menu

Chelsea ready to smash their transfer record if initial forward offer fails

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay huge money to clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Blues seem determined to secure the signature of Haaland, and could offer as much as £154.5million for the Norway international if they cannot bring him in in a swap deal involving Tammy Abraham, according to Marca, as translated by the Daily Express.

MORE: Is Jose Mourinho hinting that Harry Kane’s set for Chelsea?

Haaland has been a world class performer for Dortmund, scoring 41 goals in 41 games last season to establish himself as one the finest finishers in the game, as well as one of the world’s most exciting young players.

Still only 20 years of age, Haaland looks like he has a big future ahead of him, and Chelsea would do very well to bring him in as an upgrade on players like Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, and Abraham.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland would be an exciting addition to the Premier League

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal consider transfer swoop for versatile star who looks an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s tactics
Jose Mourinho gives transfer advice to Harry Kane amid Chelsea and Man City links
Arsenal considering transfer swoop for 21-year-old talent after being closely tracked by club analysts

It would take a British transfer record fee to sign Haaland, however, with the report noting that CFC could be prepared to go as high as £154.5m for the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

That would be more than double the club’s previous transfer record, with Kepa Arrizabalaga still their most expensive purchase, closely followed by last summer’s deal for Kai Havertz, as noted at the time by BBC Sport.

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.