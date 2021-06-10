Chelsea linked with sensational hijack of Man United target after player admits he grew up a Blues fan

Chelsea could hijack Manchester United’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Mail.

As is mentioned in the report, Man United have had their opening bid for the England international rejected by Dortmund, with the parties still some distance apart over the transfer fee.

On the same day that the news broke of Man United’s opening bid for the 21-year-old, talkSPORT shared a clip of Sancho revealing that he grew up as a Chelsea fan, idolising Frank Lampard.

As if by magic, reports linking Chelsea with a potential move to hijack Sancho have emerged, with the Daily Mail now claiming that the Blues could enter the fray, with Thomas Tuchel an admirer.

The Daily Mail believe that Chelsea are ‘heavily interested’ in signing Sancho, which would be a major blow to Man United’s hopes of landing him, with the player himself admitting his fondness for the Blues.

As reported by the Telegraph earlier in the week, Erling Haaland is currently Chelsea’s top transfer target. It remains to be seen if negotiations with Dortmund over signing the striker could impact their potential pursuit of Sancho.

