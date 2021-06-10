Chelsea are now leading the race to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer, pushing ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, according to Football Insider.

Football Insider report that both of the powerhouses have offered £56.1m to Inter for the 22-year-old, bids that have been rejected as the Serie A champions hold out for a transfer fee of £68.8m.

Hakimi has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world since he left Real Madrid and starred for Borussia Dortmund over a two-year loan, before moving permanently to Inter last summer.

Football Insider add that Chelsea have an ‘advantage’ in negotiations with the Nerazzurri as they can offer players in a part-exchange deal or some quality options in deals separate to the Moroccan’s.

It’s added that the Blues have actually agreed personal terms with Hakimi, putting them in a very good position to seal the transfer of the world-class wing-back.

Hakimi is free to leave Inter this summer as long as his valuation is met as the Italian side look to balance the books.

This is exactly the kind of transfer that would show a statement of intent from the Blues, who are coming off the back of a brilliant turnaround since Thomas Tuchel arrived, ending in Champions League triumph.

Whilst the Blues have reliable right wing-back options in Reece James or Cesar Azpilicueta, the chance to recruit one of the position’s best in Hakimi looks to be too much to turn down for Chelsea, plus James could perhaps move into the centre-back three like Azpilicueta has done in his career.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Hakimi over transfer