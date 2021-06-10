“We’ve got to be a bit careful” – Chelsea transfer target admits getting teased for talking to Blues ace so much

West Ham star Declan Rice has admitted he and Chelsea ace Mason Mount get teased for being such close friends and talking to each other so much.

This will surely get Chelsea fans talking, with Rice long linked as a transfer target for the Blues by the Daily Mail and others after his superb form in the Premier League.

Chelsea could do with a quality midfield player like Rice coming in as an upgrade on Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, and CFC supporters will hope that his good friendship with Mount can give them a boost.

It certainly sounds like the pair are always chatting together, with Rice telling the Times that others have noticed just how inseparable they seem to be.

The 22-year-old even joked that he tried to nick Mount’s Champions League winners’ medal, which suggests he’s a bit jealous of the success his friend is enjoying at Stamford Bridge.

“I’ve tried to nick his medal,” Rice said. “There are so many greats that have never won the Champions League, but he has so I’m buzzing for him.

“We are so close. Last year he came under so much criticism — I don’t know why. There was the debate with [Frank] Lampard and [Gareth] Southgate playing him. Now he’s taken his game to another level.

“Straight after the game he was on FaceTime with me, buzzing, in the changing room. But we’ve got to be a bit careful because people will say we’re in love. Every time we FaceTime all his team-mates jump in and say, ‘You two need to stop talking to each other.’

“He actually is next door here. I can’t even go down to dinner without him messaging me, ‘When are you going down?’

“There are a few friendship groups here. Stonesy [John Stones] and Kyle Walker are really close, obviously [as Manchester City team-mates and Yorkshiremen]. Chilly [Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell] is really close with Mase as well. Everyone’s really close. You can sit with anyone and have a conversation about anything.”