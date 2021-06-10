Colombian journalist claims Everton ace has a rift with fellow teammates on the national team

Everton FC midfielder James Rodríguez didn’t feature in any of the two 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures for Colombia, who grabbed four out of six points.

The 29-year-old has been ruled out for Copa América despite stating that he’s fit to play. However, there could be some friction on the Colombia national team involving the Everton player.

According to Colombian journalist Javier Hernández on the Blog Deportivo de Blu radio (via Marca), Rodríguez’s behavior these days is due to having “several open wounds” with teammates on the national team.

“One cannot ignore the national team, with which it has achieved triumphs. This story is missing something. Its anger is with the group that short circuit has not healed; it is a challenging silence,” Hernández said.

Furthermore, Hernández states that this explains why when someone takes a look at Rodríguez’s social media activity to see he has taken little account of his teammates on the national team.

The journalist provides names of Luis Muriel and Wilmar Barrios, who have an issue with the Everton man within the national team whom Rodríguez would need to solve his problems.

“This is the case of Wilmar Barrios, with whom he had a first altercation in Barranquilla, against Uruguay, because one of the goals was made by James’ mistake when he lost the ball,” Hernández said. “The second case is that of Luis Fernando Muriel.”

Should Rodríguez return to the national team, some fences will need to be mended.