Latest details: Man United have €78M bid rejected, Dortmund’s valuation, payment plan disagreement and more

The gap between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in negotiations over Jadon Sancho has been revealed by the BBC’s Simon Stone.

News has broken this evening that Manchester United have seen their opening bid for Sancho, a top summer transfer target, rejected by Borussia Dortmund.

Simon Stone, BBC, expands on that news, providing key financial details and provides insight into just how far away the two parties are from reaching an agreement.

The ball is in motion, now all Man United need to do is refine the details of their offer to match Dortmund’s demands, and Sancho will move to Old Trafford.

Simon Stone reports via Twitter that Man United offered an initial €78M (£67M) for Sancho, with the fee to be paid over the course of five years.

Dortmund are demanding €90M plus €5M in add-ons, a total of €95M (£81.6M), still a way away from what Man United have current put on the table.

Simon Stone also notes that Dortmund would like the money paid quicker than the five years initially proposed by Man United, something that shouldn’t be overly problematic.

Man United have already agreed personal terms with Sancho ahead of agreeing a deal with Dortmund, Fabrizio Romano has reported earlier today.

