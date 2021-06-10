Done deal: PSG announce the signing of Liverpool star

While the situation with Gini Wijnaldum was never officially confirmed during the season, everything pointed to him leaving this summer when his contract expired.

That seemed even more likely on the final day of the season where he appeared to say farewell to the fans, while it’s understandable that plenty of big teams would be looking to bring him in.

He’s such a good all-around midfielder who is quality on the ball but also out of possession, and Barcelona looked like an obvious landing spot due to the Koeman connection and their need to freshen up the side.

In the end it was PSG who moved into pole position with a late move, and they’ve now announced that it’s a done deal:

He should be an excellent signing for them especially when it comes to trying to get over the final hurdle of winning the Champions League as he does have experience of that, and it also means that Liverpool’s search for a replacement can now officially get underway, but you have to think they’ve been planning for this for months.