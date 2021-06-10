Former Juventus forward believes River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo could be bound for Europe soon

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has seen his name linked to various jobs around Europe. However, the Argentine tactician has remained with the South American club.

The River Plate manager has said no to clubs like FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC when those positions were vacant. Gallardo seems to know that he’s at a good club and will take more than only the club’s prestige to lure him out of Argentina.

Despite turning down jobs in Europe, former Juventus FC forward David Trezeguet sees the 45-year-old making the jump soon during an interview with Radio Colonia (via Marca).

“Marcelo (Gallardo) has all the characteristics and the vision of the game to come to Europe. He has a game that European football likes. Then opportunities come or don’t happen,” Trezeguet said.

“He is a person who has played in France. Here in Europe, foreign technicians do not predominate so much. France has that ideology of the French technician. I think the best option for Marcelo is to go to a place that has the same responsibilities as in River.”

“The boys who go up to First is the clearest example of what management is like. The boys are showing they are young, they can make mistakes, but they are part of the footballer’s life to continue growing.”

Gallardo is still in River, and everything shows that this will not change in the short term apart from the change of command in the club. At River Plate, they understand that there is Gallardo for a while.

However, Gallardo’s contract will expire in December, so the Argentine club will want to have him extend his stay.