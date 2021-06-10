Menu

Jose Mourinho gives transfer advice to Harry Kane amid Chelsea and Man City links

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has offered some advice and perhaps even dropped a hint over where Harry Kane could be playing next season.

The England international is one of the finest centre-forwards in world football and it is surely time for him to start winning major trophies – something that doesn’t look like happening for him at Spurs.

MORE: Man City’s stunning XI with Kane and Grealish signings

Kane’s superb form has seen him linked with Chelsea by the Independent, and with Manchester City by The Athletic, but it’s not yet clear where he’ll end up.

One imagines Tottenham will be absolutely desperate not to sell Kane to one of their Premier League rivals, but former Spurs boss Mourinho has suggested he thinks the 27-year-old will end up staying in the English top flight.

Speaking to the Sun about Kane’s future, Mourinho said: “I think he has to play where he is happy. And I think he is happy in England. He is a very Premier League guy.”

Kane Eng no.9

Harry Kane in action for England

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal considering transfer swoop for 21-year-old talent after being closely tracked by club analysts
Personal terms agreed: Liverpool edging closer to potential €40m midfielder transfer
Manchester United star confident he’ll become first choice again next season amid transfer speculation

Kane would be a dream signing for Chelsea to come in as an upgrade on unconvincing forward Timo Werner, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud also look unlikely to be regulars up front for Thomas Tuchel’s side any time soon.

City, meanwhile, couldn’t really ask for a better replacement for Sergio Aguero, with Kane one of the few players in the world who looks capable of filling the legendary Argentine’s boots at the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories Harry Kane Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.