Manchester United and Chelsea considered more attractive options to Arsenal transfer target

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly considered among the more attractive destinations to Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer.

Despite the Frenchman also being a target for Arsenal, it seems Kounde himself would rather join one of Man Utd, Chelsea or Real Madrid, according to The Athletic.

Kounde has shone in La Liga and looks like he could be an immense signing for a number of top clubs, with Arsenal undoubtedly in need of better options at centre-back.

The Gunners, however, may no longer have the pulling power they used to after a major decline in recent seasons, so it’s not too surprising that they’re not one of his preferred options for a move.

United also need an upgrade in central defence, with Eric Bailly somewhat injury prone, while Victor Lindelof has struggled to consistently perform at his best, whilst also arguably being too similar a style of player to Harry Maguire.

Kounde could complement Maguire better if he joins Man Utd, but it won’t be easy for the Red Devils to get him in.

Chelsea have just won the Champions League and really look like they’re going places under Thomas Tuchel, so might well be one of the most tempting options there for Kounde.

Alternatively, the 22-year-old may also feel settled in Spain and opt for Real Madrid, who are historically perhaps the biggest club in world football and hard for anyone to turn down.