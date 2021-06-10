Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up Barcelona wonderkid Pedri as a priority transfer target for this summer.

The Reds could do with making a top signing in midfield this summer as Georginio Wijnaldum leaves the club at the end of his contract, and Pedri could be ideal.

MORE: Liverpool planning HUGE clear-out to raise transfer funds

The 18-year-old has a £70million release clause, which could complicate matters, but Liverpool seem to be stepping up their interest in him, according to Mundo Deportivo, as translated by the Daily Star.

This is not the first time Liverpool have been linked with Pedri, with the Daily Mirror also reporting on the Merseyside giants’ interest in him back in April.

The teenager enjoyed a fine season in the Barcelona first-team last season, and would surely make a decent impact at Anfield if he joined.

For the time being, Pedri also has Euro 2020 with Spain to look forward to, and will undoubtedly be one of the young players to watch at this summer’s tournament.

Liverpool fans will now be hoping to get a look at him soon and see what all the fuss about, though a good tournament could also just end up adding to his list of potential transfer suitors this summer.