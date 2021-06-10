Liverpool are reportedly making good progress on a potential transfer deal Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The 24-year-old is said to have agreed personal terms with the Reds, with just his transfer fee needing to be settled as Roma ask for around €40million for him, according to Todo Fichajes.

Pellegrini has shone in Serie A and looks like an ideal Georginio Wijnaldum replacement for Liverpool, who have also been strongly linked with him by Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Star.

That report claimed Liverpool had made a bid of around £28.5m for Pellegrini, but it remains to be seen how much the Italy international is likely to end up costing.

Todo Fichajes claim Roma want €40m, but that LFC hope to get that asking price down.

Liverpool have also been linked with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans in that position by Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, and one imagines Reds fans would be happy with either of these players coming in to strengthen their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp surely needs to make changes to this squad that seems in need of a shake-up after dropping down to third in the Premier League table last season and finishing without any silverware.