Video: Manchester United’s Harry Maguire spotted back in England training in possible boost for Euro 2020

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is back in England training today, as per breaking video footage from the squad’s training camp.

See below for the latest on Maguire, who has been spotted taking part in an England training session for the first time this summer after being out injured for a month…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

It remains to be seen if Maguire will be fit enough to feature for England any time soon, but fans will be pleased to see he appears to be at least nearing some kind of comeback.

The 28-year-old could end up being a hugely important player for the Three Lions if he can feature in this summer’s European Championships.

