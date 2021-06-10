Menu

Man City staff member puts Sergio Aguero’s parting gift on Ebay just days after his departure

The difference in earnings between footballers and those who do the ordinary jobs at football clubs is astronomical, so you would think being given a car from a top player would be a moment to treasure.

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona when his contract with City ended, and a report from The Mirror has indicated that he created a raffle for staff members to win his car as a parting gift.

It was a Range Rover Evoque so it was already worth a bit of money, while you have to think that Aguero’s past ownership would make it extra special for any city fans.

In the end it was given to the kitman as a parting gift, and you can imagine that it’s something that he’ll treasure forever.

It turns out it’s actually been listed on Ebay already, while the current bid stands at around £24k after the kitman and his wife decided they didn’t need another car.

In fairness they are giving some of the money to charity so it’s not all bad, but it’s also pretty comical when you consider he’s only just moved on from the club.

