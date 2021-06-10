Menu

Man United are so close to megastar signing as terms agreed to make him the second-highest paid player at the club

Manchester United FC
There’s a strong sense of deja vu this summer as the entirety of the last summer window was taken up with multiple reports which indicated that Man United were going to sign Jadon Sancho.

In the end that didn’t happen and he stayed at Borussia Dortmund, but it appears that they want to get their business sorted out much quicker this time around.

The Guardian have confirmed that personal terms have been agreed between United and Sancho, so it’s expected that he’ll receive a five-year deal and earn around £350k per week if he does make the move to Old Trafford.

Interestingly it’s reported that David de Gea is the highest earner at the club on £375k per week, so that contract would put Sancho just behind him in the list.

It also sounds like the potential transfer is so close to happening – Dortmund will sell him if United raise their opening offer from £67m to £77.5m, so United simply need to make the decision between trying to save a few million and getting the deal wrapped up nice and early.

It’s fair to suggest that his price tag could rise if he has an excellent summer at Euro 2020 so it’s another reason to get this sorted soon, so the fans will be hoping that the total agreement comes quickly.

 

