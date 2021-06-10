Manchester United have had a £60M bid turned down by Borussia Dortmund in negotiations over Jadon Sancho, according to The Times.

United’s interest in Sancho has been the worst kept secret in football over the past year, but the England international remains a Dortmund player, largely because the Red Devils have been unwilling to meet the German giants’ valuation.

That’s what’s reported by The Times, who’s belief is that Man United baulked at Dortmund’s £109M asking price. It appears as though negotiations this summer over the same player are following a similar pattern.

The Times report that, while Dortmund are demanding £77.5M for Sancho this time around, considerably less than last summer’s figure, Man United have offered £60M, a bid which has been turned down.

It’s unclear exactly what Man United are attempting to achieve with their lowballing, but as history has shown, they are wasting their time trying to drive Dortmund’s asking price down – it’s not going to happen.

Sancho is a 21-year-old who has excelled in one of Europe’s top five leagues over a number of seasons now. He’s a £77.5M player, at least, in the modern market. United ought to write the cheque and get it done.

