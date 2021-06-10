Some Manchester United fans are not impressed with the latest Jadon Sancho transfer news involving their club’s pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star.
The Red Devils have long been linked with the England international, who seems ideal to come in and strengthen their attacking midfield department as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.
However, it seems United might not currently be paying enough for Sancho, with fans reacting angrily at the news that their club is once again low-balling other teams for such big-name players.
Man Utd surely need to get their act together this summer and bring in the world class talents they so obviously need if they are to close the gap on Manchester City next season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side weren’t too far off challenging City last term, and a signing like Sancho could make all the difference, especially as the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will surely also be stronger next year.
Here’s how United fans are taking the latest transfer news involving their club…
This club is gonna kill me one day
— redDevil (@manUnitedLad10) June 10, 2021
Typical
— Mishary alhamed (@alhamed_mishary) June 10, 2021
We are such jokers man.
We will end up paying the full amount eventually.
— ~~~~~~~~~~~~~ (@Peter_B_04) June 10, 2021
— ?? (@UTD_WZY) June 10, 2021
You’ve got to be joking. Just pay the money pic.twitter.com/lXwHQgCR6c
— Riszes? (@Riszes) June 10, 2021
This isn't very cool Ed just pay the money and leave the club
— Max (@OleSZN20) June 10, 2021
Here we go again ????
— Stuzi ? (@Stuzi9mm) June 10, 2021
I might as well put a bid in for a tenner
— Henry Dixon (@hennydix) June 10, 2021
So the club knows what Dortmund want but yet they offer a full 21m less than that. Absolute clowns man.
— Joshua (@MUFCJosh98) June 10, 2021
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Because there is EDWOOOD still stay.. Obviously he want to have better money payment to him for his effort when bid for low balling bid otherwise he wont leave. Once he leave surely there will be asap bid according to value rather than low balling offer. Bloody edwood want profit money for his low balling bid success and rotten glazers want save money for their generation to be rich.
Our club(man utd) is going down when come in term of transfer,every news at old tford, is SHANCO but no deal done yet.