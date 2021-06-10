Some Manchester United fans are not impressed with the latest Jadon Sancho transfer news involving their club’s pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star.

The Red Devils have long been linked with the England international, who seems ideal to come in and strengthen their attacking midfield department as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

However, it seems United might not currently be paying enough for Sancho, with fans reacting angrily at the news that their club is once again low-balling other teams for such big-name players.

MORE: “He knows we want him” – Club source drops huge Man Utd transfer hint

Man Utd surely need to get their act together this summer and bring in the world class talents they so obviously need if they are to close the gap on Manchester City next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side weren’t too far off challenging City last term, and a signing like Sancho could make all the difference, especially as the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will surely also be stronger next year.

Here’s how United fans are taking the latest transfer news involving their club…

This club is gonna kill me one day — redDevil (@manUnitedLad10) June 10, 2021

Typical — Mishary alhamed (@alhamed_mishary) June 10, 2021

We are such jokers man. We will end up paying the full amount eventually. — ~~~~~~~~~~~~~ (@Peter_B_04) June 10, 2021

You’ve got to be joking. Just pay the money pic.twitter.com/lXwHQgCR6c — Riszes? (@Riszes) June 10, 2021

This isn't very cool Ed just pay the money and leave the club — Max (@OleSZN20) June 10, 2021

Here we go again ???? — Stuzi ? (@Stuzi9mm) June 10, 2021

I might as well put a bid in for a tenner — Henry Dixon (@hennydix) June 10, 2021