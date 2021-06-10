Menu

“This club is gonna kill me” – These Man United fans are not happy after latest Jadon Sancho transfer development

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans are not impressed with the latest Jadon Sancho transfer news involving their club’s pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star.

The Red Devils have long been linked with the England international, who seems ideal to come in and strengthen their attacking midfield department as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

However, it seems United might not currently be paying enough for Sancho, with fans reacting angrily at the news that their club is once again low-balling other teams for such big-name players.

Man Utd surely need to get their act together this summer and bring in the world class talents they so obviously need if they are to close the gap on Manchester City next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side weren’t too far off challenging City last term, and a signing like Sancho could make all the difference, especially as the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will surely also be stronger next year.

Here’s how United fans are taking the latest transfer news involving their club…

  1. Shitty owner and EDEADWOOD> says:
    June 10, 2021 at 11:13 am

    Because there is EDWOOOD still stay.. Obviously he want to have better money payment to him for his effort when bid for low balling bid otherwise he wont leave. Once he leave surely there will be asap bid according to value rather than low balling offer. Bloody edwood want profit money for his low balling bid success and rotten glazers want save money for their generation to be rich.

    Reply
  2. Kheito says:
    June 10, 2021 at 11:38 am

    Our club(man utd) is going down when come in term of transfer,every news at old tford, is SHANCO but no deal done yet.

    Reply

