Manchester United star confident he’ll become first choice again next season amid transfer speculation

Manchester United FC
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly expecting to stay at the club this summer despite transfer rumours surrounding his future and possible signings in that position.

The Spanish shot-stopper has not looked quite at his best for some time now, with Dean Henderson playing a fair few games ahead of him last season, though he didn’t particularly impress either.

United are close to bringing in Tom Heaton in goal, according to Football Insider, while Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak has also been linked with the club by the Sun.

Still, it now seems De Gea expects he’ll be staying put at Old Trafford, and he believes he can be first choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side again next season, according to the Sun.

It will be interesting to see if this proves to be the case, but one imagines many Man Utd fans won’t be too sure this is the best move.

By comparison, United’s rivals seem to have real match-winners between the sticks, with Liverpool’s Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson among the very finest in the world in that position.

De Gea is no longer at that high standard, and MUFC could do well to move on and bring in a replacement, with Henderson perhaps not yet looking ready to take on that role.

