Manchester United supporters will be absolutely delighted to see the latest tweet from former Premier League ace turned journalist, Jan Aage Fjortoft…

Fjortoft has taken to social media to share that the Red Devils and Jadon Sancho are ‘getting closer’, suggesting that a long-awaited transfer back to England for the Londoner is on the brink of happening.

Sancho was at the centre of a transfer saga involving the Manchester outfit last summer, but a move never came to fruition. Since then, it’s still only ever seemed a matter of time before he joined United.

Fjortoft’s positive update for United fans comes less than a day after Eurosport reported that Dortmund were holding out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to stump up £10m more, for a total fee of £80m.

Re: Sancho Manchester United and Sancho getting closer #development — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) June 10, 2021

Sancho is currently away with England on international duty, considering that the 21-year-old could play a major role during the Euros, United may be better off securing a deal before the competition starts.

Sancho has cemented himself as one of world football’s brightest talents since he left United’s cross-town rivals, City, to kickstart his professional career with Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

The move to Germany has worked wonders for Sancho, the England international has contributed 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances for BVB.