Manchester United open contract talks with star man who has just 18 months left on current deal

Manchester United have initiated contract talks with Paul Pogba, according to Sky Sports.

Pogba, who is a key figure at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is out of contract in the summer of 2022.

Man United will be wary that the Frenchman can sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested clubs as soon as January of next year, before leaving on a free.

Irrespective of whether Pogba is still considered one of the best midfielders in the world, there’s no doubting that he holds considerable market value.

From a business and footballing perspective, it would be disastrous for Man United to lose Pogba on a Bosman, and as per Sky Sports, they’re working on ensuring it doesn’t happen.

The report claims that Man United have opened talks with Pogba’s representatives, i.e. agent Mino Raiola, over the possibility of the 28-year-old signing a contract extension.

There is no mention in the report of Pogba’s stance, whether he would be willing to commit his future to the Red Devils, but you imagine that’s something that will be discovered in due course.

