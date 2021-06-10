Manchester United have already reached an agreement with Jadon Sancho’s entourage over a five-year contract, but the Red Devils are yet to meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation for the 21-year-old.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has just shared that the tricky attacker is ‘not creating any problem’ with the personal terms already sorted, as the Italian echoes the earlier update from Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Romano insists that the Red Devils now feel ‘closer’ to securing the signature of the England international, who is valued at €95m by Dortmund with no agreement on a fee as of yet.

There has been intense speculation and media coverage surrounding Sancho in recent weeks, the superstar finally looks set to return to his homeland after a transfer never came to fruition last summer.

With Sancho’s focus better fixed on England as we prepare to kick off our Euros campaign, Three Lions supporters will be hoping that United stop dilly-dallying, so this massive transfer cloud is not hanging over the youngster in a major competition for Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The Man United fans certainly won’t be happy with the amount of time it’s taking to seal a deal for Sancho, especially as they’ve already sorted out personal terms – just like last year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to be ‘closer’ to landing the much-needed wide attacker that he so seeks.