Tottenham making progress in talks over forward transfer

Tottenham are reportedly advancing in talks over a transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga and it could be that we’ll be seeing him in the Premier League after he’s done representing France at Euro 2020 this summer.

MORE: Tottenham linked with shock managerial swoop

According to RMC Sport, Tottenham are already in discussions to sign Thuram, with talks seemingly progressing well as it looks increasingly likely he’ll be leaving Gladbach ahead of next season.

Spurs could do with more options in attack after a difficult season in which they were heavily reliant on both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front, without much support from others in that area of the pitch.

Thuram can play a variety of attacking roles and ended last season with 11 goals and four assists in all competitions, showing that he could quite likely contribute even more with better players around him.

Tottenham fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on how this potential deal progresses, as they need a good summer if they are to stand any chance of getting back into the top four next season.

Thuram is the son of France World Cup-winning legend Lilian Thuram.