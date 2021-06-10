Menu

Liverpool ready to present offer for transfer of quality midfield all-rounder

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool could reportedly be ready to present an offer for the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Reds could do with making changes in midfield this summer as Georginio Wijnaldum nears becoming a free agent, while others like Naby Keita have perhaps not lived up to expectations.

MORE: Liverpool in talks to sign want-away Premier League star

Milinkovic-Savic has shone in Serie A and seems ideal to give Liverpool something different in the middle of the park, offering great quality at both ends of the pitch.

According to Il Messaggero, as translated by The Laziali, Liverpool are interested in the Serbia international and could even be preparing an offer to his agent Mateja Kezman.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is being linked with Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
Kylian Mbappe left furious with France teammate and Chelsea star Olivier Giroud after comments
Analysis: What Jadon Sancho Man Utd transfer means for Chelsea, Man City, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane
Manchester United target is not creating any ‘problem’ as Red Devils draw out transfer despite already agreeing personal terms

Fans of the Merseyside giants will no doubt hope Jurgen Klopp can bring in a new midfielder this summer, with replacing Wijnaldum surely vital for the club after his great contributions down the years.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Star, Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is another Serie A-based target for LFC in that area of the pitch.

More Stories Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.