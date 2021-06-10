Personal terms agreed: Chelsea ace close to departing after two-year agreement was reached

Olivier Giroud has reached an agreement with AC Milan ahead of a potential move to the San Siro this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Giroud has been a hugely effective player for Chelsea when called upon, but just as he was under Frank Lampard, the Frenchman is used only sparingly under Thomas Tuchel.

With his contract with the Blues initially due to expire this summer, all signs pointed towards the former Arsenal man walking out the Stamford Bridge exit door.

However, out of the blue, pardon the pun, Chelsea announced that they had used a one-year extension option in Giroud’s contract, which suggested he could be sticking around.

Perhaps not, though. Calciomercato believe that Giroud is now close to becoming an AC Milan player, with the 34-year-old having agreed terms with the Rossoneri over a two-year deal worth €4M.

The Italian publication note that Milan will only go ahead with the signing if Giroud is available to be signed on a free transfer, which following the extension of his contract, is of course not the case.

Though, Calciomercato’s belief is that Marina Granovskaia has given Giroud her word that he will be allowed to leave on a free, should he be moving to a foreign club, rather than a Premier League rival.

The extension appears to have been nothing more than a shrewd contingency plan from Granovskaia, with Giroud still expected to leave SW6, potentially for Milan, in the summer window.

