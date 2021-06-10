Football.London reporter Chris Wheatley is once again behind some massive news for Arsenal on the transfer front, as it’s shared that clarification over target Andre Onana will come within 48 hours.

Wheatley has found that a verdict on the star’s appeal against a 12-month doping ban is expected within the next two days, with there being ‘optimism’ that Arsenal can secure Onana’s signing this summer.

Football.London’s go-to journalist for Arsenal news shared that a transfer to North London for the 25-year-old would be ‘very likely’ last night and has now offered the details surrounding the entire deal.

Onana was suspended by UEFA in February but the goalkeeper explained that the presence of a banned substance is as a result of him taking some medication of his wife’s while unwell late last year.

In Wheatley’s full report for Football.London, it’s added that Arsenal want Onana as their new No.1, signalling the end of Bernd Leno’s time in between the sticks, which he’s held since he arrived in 2018.

The outcome of the appeal will determine when Edu sanctions the transfer for Arsenal, as well as how much Ajax will be paid for the stopper, who is just about to enter the final year of his contract.

Football.London note that should the full ban be upheld a transfer will be delayed until January or next summer, whereas if it’s reduced the Cameroon international should arrive this summer.

Onana’s decision to leave the world-famous academy of Barcelona for a chance to kickstart his professional career has paid off massively, with the stopper having made 204 appearances for Ajax.

The man who has billed as one of the world’s most talented and exciting young stopper until this doping ordeal has won the Eredivisie and Dutch cup double twice, finished as a runner-up in the Europa League and played a key role as Ajax defied the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals in 18/19.

It certainly seems as though the lineup that Mikel Arteta fields for the Gunners from next season will be considerably different after a summer of expected high-profile changes like this.