AC Milan identify Chelsea newcomer as ideal alternative for set-piece maestro

With just a matter of days left on his current deal, AC Milan does appear to be losing the race to renew the contract of midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu, 27, has been with the Italian side since he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017.

However, after failing to agree on terms on a new deal, the Turkish midfielder now appears to be set to leave the club on a free transfer.

In an attempt to plan for the midfielder’s impending departure, according to a recent report from Calciomercato, the Rossoneri have turned their attention to Chelsea wide-man Hakim Ziyech.

It has been claimed that talks between agents have already taken place with a fee of £30m (€35m) understood to be enough to get a potential deal over the line.

Whether or not the Italians will follow their interest up in the form of an official bid remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure – summer business will almost certainly depend on the future of Calhanoglu.

Following his move from Ajax, Ziyech, 28 has only been Chelsea for 12-months. However, after falling majorly out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Morrocan winger’s time in London does look to be short-lived.

