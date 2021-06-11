Agent for Palmeiras captain confirms interest from Europe amid links of Chelsea surveying the player

Palmeiras defender Gustavo Gómez has been a critical figure for the South American side, where he’s won the Brasileirão, Copa Libertadores, and Brazilian cup.

The 28-year-old defender has experience in Europe, having played for AC Milan before arriving at Palmeiras. Now t seems as though he could have another crack at playing again in the old continent.

Recently, there was a report suggesting that Premier League club Chelsea FC was surveying the Palmeiras captain.

Furthermore, in an interview with the Paraguayan program “Unión FC” (via TNT Sports), Gómez’s agent, Renato Bittar, confirmed that there’s interest from clubs in Europe.

“Gustavo Gómez is very professional; he is interesting for any team. He has a contract with Palmeiras, works with the national team. I don’t want to get into controversy. However, yes, there are many questions from Europe about him,” Bittar said.

However, Bittar did state that there’s no formal offer. Also, the agent didn’t reveal what clubs are eyeing the player for a potential summer transfer.

Since arriving at Palmeiras in 2018 on a loan deal from AC Milan, Gómez has made 116 appearances for the Brazilian club, where he’s become the captain while scoring 14 goals and registering one assist.