Arsenal could miss out on ace who was expected to join them this summer

Arsenal do have several needs in their squad just now, so it’s likely that some signings may be more necessary than exciting this summer.

The perfect example will be adding another goalkeeper as Runar Runarsson hasn’t shown enough to suggest he can be relied upon, and there was an expectation that loanee Maty Ryan would be kept on.

There was even a report from Football.London a couple of weeks ago which indicated he was expected to be their first summer signing, but it’s all gone quiet on that front just now and the only mention from Arsenal was when he was included in their retained list.

A report from Sky Sports has indicated that he will still leave Brighton this summer and Arsenal are interested, but they aren’t the only ones and there could be a battle for his signature here:

Arsenal is one of a number of clubs interested in Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 11, 2021

If he does go elsewhere then it might not be a total disaster, but it would be a blow as he’s clearly rated by Mikel Arteta and having a backup keeper who can be relied upon is so important in the game.

It may also depend on his desire to play regular first-team football as that could take him elsewhere, but it’s said he’s just weighing up his options just now so this could take a few weeks to resolve.