Arsenal in pole position to seal first major summer transfer as star wants out and will be sold

It’s always tough to assess the situation with doping bans as only the player will really know what went on, but you never like to see somebody continuing to plead their innocence while being banned from playing or training with the team.

Andre Onana now has some clarity on his situation after an appeal reduced his ban to nine months yesterday, and a report from Soccer News NL is pointing out that this is massive for Arsenal.

The Gunners are interested in signing him and the report claims that Onana wants the move to the Emirates, so it’s now at a point where there’s not even any question over “if” he’s going to leave Ajax.

The only thing that needs to be arranged as in the transfer fee, but NOS have indicated that it wouldn’t top €9m even if he was completely exonerated so it’s an affordable fee for a player with immense upside.

He has everything you want in a top-quality goalkeeper so this could be an incredible piece of business from Arsenal, but he’s also banned until November so they will need to face a difficult situation with Bernd Leno if he refuses to stay after his inevitable replacement is signed.