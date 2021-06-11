Arsenal in pole position to seal first major summer transfer as star wants out and will be sold

It’s always tough to assess the situation with doping bans as only the player will really know what went on, but you never like to see somebody continuing to plead their innocence while being banned from playing or training with the team.
Andre Onana now has some clarity on his situation after an appeal reduced his ban to nine months yesterday, and a report from Soccer News NL is pointing out that this is massive for Arsenal.
The Gunners are interested in signing him and the report claims that Onana wants the move to the Emirates, so it’s now at a point where there’s not even any question over “if” he’s going to leave Ajax.
The only thing that needs to be arranged as in the transfer fee, but NOS have indicated that it wouldn’t top €9m even if he was completely exonerated so it’s an affordable fee for a player with immense upside.
He has everything you want in a top-quality goalkeeper so this could be an incredible piece of business from Arsenal, but he’s also banned until November so they will need to face a difficult situation with Bernd Leno if he refuses to stay after his inevitable replacement is signed.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Can Arsenal just sign players pls?
Yes, I think Arsenal are back with their Archiles heel: they are foot-dragging again while others ready to do business gets on with things. Last time, they missed out to Aston Vila, then we just got the news about Celtic picking up the coveted striking ewel at Celtic.
Once again, we will wait until the final days of the transfer before we manage to drag in one over-prized player just in time to beat this slamming transfer window. Many things in our once great club baffles the discerning. For starters, why do we wait until after a major European continental tournament before we move for players whose valuations may well have gone up? Clubs which have a clear idea of where they are going and are ruthless enough to get there start early and move decisively to get their targets. As it is, one can’t be too afraid to make mistakes — though mistakes are inevitable in life. Prior planning and speedy execution is key for success to clubs which do not have the deep purse to match the money bag-clubs in a bidding war. One needs good deal makers and close relationships with great talent -rich basement and middle level clubs to beat the odds, though.