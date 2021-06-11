Barcelona join Everton in race for Juventus defender

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new centre-back and could turn their attention to Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, who is also wanted by Premier League side Everton.

READ MORE: Man City confident of Jack Grealish signing but one big name could be sacrificed

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who claims the Turkish international could leave Turin this summer.

It was reported just a week ago that despite Carlo Ancelotti’s shock departure from Merseyside outfit Everton, the Toffees could still pursue Demiral.

However, AS now report that Everton has been joined by Barcelona in the hunt for the 23-year-old’s signature.

Although the Catalan side is rumoured to be in the market for a new centre-back, one is not yet viewed as a ‘priority.

However, Barcelona’s interest has been lifted by the fact Demiral can play as a full-back on either side and with the La Liga giants keen to provide Jordi Alba with some much-needed competition and the Turkish defender could prove the ideal signing.

Demiral has been with Juventus since 2019 following a £16.2m move from Sassuolo and has gone on to feature in 31 senior matches, in all competitions.