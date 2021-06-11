Barcelona prepare to offload star striker and make first contact with Juventus

Having left Atletico Madrid in 2019 in favour of a switch to domestic rivals Barcelona, despite playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, things in Barcelona have not exactly worked out for striker Antoine Griezmann.

Since sealing a blockbuster £108m move from Atletico Madrid, Griezmann, 30, has gone on to feature in 99 matches, in all competitions, for the Catalan club.

Despite being on the brink of making a landmark 100th appearance, the France international has managed to net just 35 times.

Widely accepted that the 30-year-old has never really lived up to his sky-high transfer fee, Barcelona could now be forced into cutting their losses.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims in an attempt to move Griezmann and plan for the future, the Spanish giants have recently offered their striker’s services to Italian side Juventus.

Although almost all of Juventus’ summer business will depend on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, the report does not say that the Serie A giants have ruled out a move for the Barcelona striker altogether.

However, despite the contact apparently made between clubs, it has also been noted that Griezmann is unlikely to address his future until after this summer’s Euros.

Another interesting saga to keep a close eye on.