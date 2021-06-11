Cesc Fabregas praises both Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard for Chelsea success

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has weighed in publicly on his old club’s decision to appoint German manager Thomas Tuchel.

After reluctantly deciding to dismiss former manager and club legend Frank Lampard, the Blues were forced to recruit a pre-established tactician.

Following the arrival of Tuchel earlier this year, the Londoner’s transformation has been something quite remarkable.

After coming in and making an instant impact, Tuchel not only guided the side to a top-four finish, something that looked very unlikely under Lampard, he also went on to beat Manchester City to the 2020-21 Champions League.

In what has been an incredibly successful campaign for the Blues, former star Fabregas, who now turns out for Monaco, has taken the time to praise the German’s impact.

Speaking exclusive to German outlet SPOX, the 34-year-old Spaniard said: “Tuchel came and raised the team to another level.

“After I left Chelsea, Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Eden Hazard also left. These are important names, important players – Also for the atmosphere in the locker room.

“Frank Lampard couldn’t sign a replacement because of the transfer ban. So it wasn’t that easy for him. He brought great players from the academy like Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Billy Gilmour and all of them Player.

“We have to acknowledge everything Lampard has done for Chelsea.”

Since Tuchel departed Paris-Saint Germain and arrived in the country’s capital, Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea has lost just five matches, in all competitions, out of 30.