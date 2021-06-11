Contact made: Arsenal look to sign star striker who’s stalling on signing a new deal with current club

Football is full of examples where players have made a huge move far too early, and they often spend the next few years trying to rebuild their career as the narrative builds that they’re a failed wonderkid.

Alexander Isak could’ve taken that tag after a spell at Borussia Dortmund didn’t work out, but he was phenomenal will a loan spell at Willem II and now he’s starring in La Liga with Real Sociedad.

It’s so easy to forget that he’s still only 21 when you consider how long he’s been about for, while it’s also expected that he’ll be one of the main men for Sweden this summer after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury.

His form this season with 17 league goals suggests he could be ready to make another step up, and Cadenaser have reported on some potentially positive news for Arsenal fans.

It must be stressed that nothing is close to happening at this point, but it’s said that Arsenal do have an interest in signing him and they’ve already reached out to make an enquiry, while Isak is also stalling on a new contract so that does suggest a move is possible.

The problem for Arsenal is potential interest from Barcelona which could drive his price up, while it could also be bad for them if he has a good Euro 2020 as again that jacks the price up and will generate more interest.

He has all the making of the perfect all-round striker due to his ability to put the ball in the net, his physicality and his link-up play so he’s an exciting target, and it might be best for Arsenal’s chances if Sweden make a quiet exit from the competition this summer.