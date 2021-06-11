Contact made: Chelsea enlist the help of Didier Drogba to convince wonderkid to move to Stamford Bridge

You would think that the allure of joining the European champions would be enough for most players to join, but there is always the issue about talented youngsters being concerned about a lack of playing time.

Orkan Kokcu is gaining a reputation as one of the brightest young talents in Europe just now and he’s on the bench for Turkey in their Euro 2020 opener tonight, but there’s also a feeling that he may have outgrown Feyenoord already.

A report from Goal has indicated that a lot of the big teams in Europe have made enquiries about signing him, but it’s Chelsea who are making the biggest effort just now to convince him to sign.

Interestingly it appears that they’ve also got Didier Drogba involved in an attempt to convince the youngster to move to Stamford Bridge, so they are clearly very interested in his services.

He is still just 20 years old and he wouldn’t arrive with a lot of experience so he could be one for the future rather than next season, but he’s one player to keep an eye on this summer to see if he might be ready for the big move.