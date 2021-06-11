Sometimes in football it’s better the devil you know, and that certainly appears to be the case at Tottenham Hotspur.

Though Paulo Fonseca is still to be officially confirmed as taking over from Jose Mourinho, who has gone in the opposite direction to Roma, it’s believed that he’s keen to bring three of the Giallorossi players to north London.

According to La Republicca cited by the Daily Star, defender Ginaluca Mancini, midfielder Gonzalo Villar and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini are all being targeted by their former manager.

Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, will need to be seen to back his new man, and it remains to be seen which players they’d replace at White Hart Lane because they’ll surely not be signing to play second fiddle to anyone.

Whether they are the right type of players to take the north Londoners to the next level is also open to debate at this stage.