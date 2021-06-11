Though the finer details are yet to be fully signed off, it’s expected that Paulo Fonseca will soon become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Ordinarily that might not raise an eyebrow or two, however, coming as it will do after losing out on Antonio Conte and Fonseca actually being replaced by former Spurs manager, Jose Mourinho, at Roma, it’s bound to leave the north London faithful a little underwhelmed.

Not only that, former Tottenham player, Michael Brown, has suggested that with Fonseca’s potential hire, chairman, Daniel Levy, is sending out completely the wrong message.

“First of all, I’m very shocked as it’s Jose Mourinho’s predecessor at Roma of all people that Daniel Levy is targeting,” Brown told Sky Sports.

“Is he [Fonseca] the right selection for a Spurs team that is in transition?

“It’s a difficult situation for whoever goes into the football club given the change that needs to take place.

“He took them to the semi-finals of the Europa League, but it has come as a bit of a shock.

“Last week, the reports were that Antonio Conte was the target so you wonder now if Levy has just run out of options.

“The talking point will be that [Paulo] Fonseca was the man replaced by Jose [Mourinho] at Roma and the supporters will react to it.”

It’s believe that Fonseca’s candidacy was strongly put forward by soon-to-be new Tottenham director of football, Fabio Paratici.

Time will tell if Fonseca is the right call or not, but having starting off on a perceived wrong footing, the gloomy mood around White Hart Lane is hardly likely to be lifted.