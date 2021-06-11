Great news for Arsenal as exciting target does have a release clause that can be triggered this summer

It’s a position that isn’t often talked about when it comes to great teams, but no club is ever going to be hugely successful unless they have a pair of outstanding full-backs.

They need to be defensively solid to help keep the ball out of their own net, but the real advantage comes if they can bomb forward and provide a crucial overlap in attack.

Arsenal do have that on the left of their defence with Kieran Tierney, but Cedric isn’t close to that level and Hector Bellerin could be off so a new arrival will be needed.

A report from CBS has indicated that the Spaniard could leave for around $28m, and it’s RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams who is emerging as a key target to replace him:

Tyler Adams latest

– Arsenal among clubs interested in him (as revealed by @gunnerblog) but rival PL suitors can offer European football

– Release clause in contract this summer

– Adams' versatility makes him a popular target Piece with @RGonzalezCBS https://t.co/BhZINdtIDm — James Benge (@jamesbenge) June 11, 2021

He’s at his best as a flying wing-back who can get up and down the right flank, while it’s also confirmed that he does have a release clause that can be triggered this summer, but the report doesn’t state how much it would be.

The American defender is still only 22 so there’s a lot of upside and room to grow, so this is a move that could make a lot of sense if the clause is somewhere similar to what they get for Bellerin.

Unfortunately it’s also confirmed that other sides are showing an interest, but if that clause is triggered then Leipzig can’t stop him from leaving.