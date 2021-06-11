It’s all change at Molineux as Bruno Lage prepares to consign the Nuno era to the past at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Midlanders have become an establish top-flight side in the recent past, and one with a Portuguese core.

That’s been due in no small part to Jorge Mendes arguably being the power behind the throne.

Indeed, not only did the so-called ‘super agent’ bring Lage to the club, he was also behind Nuno’s move there.

Plenty of Portuguese players have found their way there too, including Nelson Semedo, signed from Spanish giants, Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, the Catalans appear to be preparing to do business with the Premier League outfit once again, and Mendes is at the heart of the potential transaction.

The outlet note that young starlet, Trincao, who has failed to impress at the Camp Nou, has been told by new president, Joan Laporta, that he is surplus to requirements.

An offer close to €30m from Wolves is believed to be enough for the deal to be completed.