Ever since Ronald Koeman took over at Barcelona there’s been something to keep the headline writers occupied.

Whether it’s results on the pitch, fall-outs with players or arguments with the board over targets, it’s been a rollercoaster ride.

Gini Wijnaldum was expected to follow Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero to the Camp Nou, but an 11th hour intervention from Paris Saint-Germain soon put paid to that.

Memphis Depay, another player whom Koeman managed in the Dutch national team, was also nailed on to be a Barca player at one point.

However, Juventus are sniffing around now, and all the while that the pen isn’t being put to paper, there’s a chance Barca could be trumped again.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Koeman isn’t concerned, and he believes that the pull he has will still convince Depay to rebuff the Italian’s interest.

Should the Catalans lose out again, it would suggest that most players don’t believe that Koeman’s project will be a successful one.