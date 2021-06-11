Liverpool look to take advantage of €50M-rated Bayern Munich star’s contractual impasse

Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, according to Fichajes.

The Reds endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign, but still managed to grind out a third-place finish, which positioned them well for what would be a significant summer transfer window.

Ibrahima Konate has already been drafted in from RB Leipzig, with the Frenchman set to provide Joe Gomez with competition for the second centre-back spot alongside Virgil Van Dijk.

Jurgen Klopp’s attention now appears to have turned to strengthening his attack, with Bayern Munich and France wide-man Kingsley Coman being linked with a move to Anfield.

Fichajes report that, following a contractual impasse, Bayern could be forced into selling Coman. They would demand at least €50M [£42.8M] in exchange for the 24-year-old, as per the report.

Liverpool, according to Fichajes, would be prepared to offer €35M [£30M], a bid that Bayern would not entertain, and one which they would have to raise quite significantly if they wanted to get a deal done.

It remains to be seen whether Coman is considered a priority target at Anfield, or is merely one name on a list of options that the club could pursue in their bid to refresh their forward line.

