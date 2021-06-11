Man City confident of Jack Grealish signing but one big name could be sacrificed

Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish is a wanted man – recent reports have linked the creative midfielder with a move to either Manchester club, however, after signing a bumper five-year deal only last year, luring the Midlands’ golden boy away from his boyhood Villa will not be an easy task.

Grealish, 25, has been with Villa for his entire professional career and ever since his side won promotion back to the big time in 2018, the club’s skipper has endured a monumental rise.

Despite currently being away on international duty with England, Grealish still continues to see his name linked with a bumper summer domestic move.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils have been heavily linked in the past, but transfer momentum now appears to be shifting to their rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from ESPN, who claims Pep Guardiola’s side are growing increasingly more confident they can land Grealish.

However, in a bid to even up the bank balances, the Citizens could be forced to offload at least one first-team star.

ESPN claim wingers Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez could both be set for the chop while defender Aymeric Laporte is wanted by clubs in Spain.

CaughtOffside revealed that Laporte has admirers in La Liga last week, with the defender wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid.