Man City unwilling to allow star midfielder to leave despite Barcelona interest

Despite coming up short during the final of the recent 2020-21 Champions League final, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City enjoyed an excellent campaign. Having lifted the Premier League title, one player who continually stood out from the rest was midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and the German’s impressive form now sees him heavily linked with a move to Barcelona – however, according to recent reports, Pep Guardiola has no intention of allowing his prolific midfielder to depart – despite having just two years left on his contract.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, which claims the Citizens are aware of Barcelona’s interest but are unwilling to sanction a summer sale.

Gundogan, 30, joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has since gone on to become of the most important members of Guardiola’s squad.

ESPN claim that although there are no discussions over a possible contract renewal currently planned, the Manchester-based club will now allow the 30-year-old to depart.

During the most recent 2020-21 campaign, Gundogan featured in 28 Premier League matches and scored 13 goals, making him the league’s ninth-ranked top goalscorer.