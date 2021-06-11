Talks ongoing: Manchester United less than £10M away from agreeing deal for top transfer target

Manchester United are less than £10M away from meeting Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Jadon Sancho, according to The Athletic.

As is detailed in the report, Man United have ramped up their efforts to get Sancho through the door over the past few days.

The England international now looks set to move to Old Trafford, but only if the Red Devils are prepared to pay Dortmund what they are demanding in exchange for the 21-year-old.

That doesn’t look as though it’s going to be a problem for much longer, with The Athletic reporting that Man United and Dortmund are less than £10M apart in negotiations, with add-ons also in need of being agreed.

The deal now appears to be only a matter of time.

Man United fans have been forced to wait patiently for Sancho, but the transfer is now closer than ever to materialising.

The Athletic report that there was hope that an agreement would be reached ahead of Euro 2020, but that is now thought to be unrealistic.

If all of the information written in the report is accurate, you imagine that Sancho will be heading to Manchester soon after England’s elimination from, or victory at, Euro 2020.

